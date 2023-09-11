Ciphertex Showcases Securenas® Series Portable Servers At Techno Security & Digital Forensics Conference

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Ciphertex Data Security®, a contract holder (GS-35-487DA), will be demonstrating the power of their SecureNAS series of storage devices and solutions at the Techno Security & Digital Forensics Conference, held at the Pasadena Convention Center from September 11 to 13.

The Ciphertex SecureNAS Forensic CX-160KSSD-X storage unit.

The Ciphertex SecureNAS® Forensic FIPS Rack CX-2400K NVMe-R.

Ciphertex SecureNAS provides a portable and reliable solution for investigation and litigation, enabling early assessment in industries ranging from government / public sector, military forensic, healthcare / life science, accounting forensic and beyond. The SecureNAS series also works in tandem with third-party software to provide an all-in-one forensics solution to aid investigations at every stage. SecureNAS brings operational resiliency to digital evidence, equipping organizations with the secure power needed for success.

Serving the U.S. military, federal government, and many forensics and law enforcement agencies, Ciphertex is the go-to high-security solution trusted by the most demanding customers and organizations around the world to protect and secure mission-critical sensitive data.

Benefits to forensic investigations include:



Speedy imaging

Secure chain of custody

Real-time data analysis

Redundant forensic archiving

Easy collaboration options; transfer data from crime scene to forensic lab

Perfect for e-Discovery process

Store millions of 20MPs of forensic images Store thousands of 4K of forensic videos

SecureNAS® Forensic CX-160KSSD-X

The SecureNAS Forensic CX-160KSSD-X storage unit is powered by an Intel® Xeon® D processor (4, 8, or 16 Core) and supports up to sixteen hot-swappable 2.5" SSDs and two internal 2.5" SSDs and can store up to 490TB, while improving security and endurance. The system meets the maximum-security standards of thegovernment. The ultra-high-capacity SAS SSD offers faster read and write speeds that reach up to 400,000 IOPS and 50,000 IOPS. It can achieve up to 2,000 MB/s sequential write speed at 13.5W power, making it four times more power efficient than 15K RPM HDDs while providing six times the performance.

Features



Maximum capacity of up 490TB

Pre-installed CiphertexOS with no renewal fee

Centralized storage, backup, sharing and disaster recovery



5-year warranty (3-year included)

FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified

NIST 800-88 compliance

AES-256 Encryption

HIPAA compliance

Two hardware encryption keys

Key Lifecycle Management



Multi-Factor Authentication



Instant Secure Erase (ISE) Enabled



Rsync Supported

USB blocker for enhanced security

VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft Hyper-V supported 2 Enclosure keys

Specifications



Height: 15.25 inches

Width: 11.25 inches

Depth: 10.25 inches Weight: ~40lbs including SSD drives

Benefits



Provides professions the right equipment

to observe strict protocols in collecting and preserving data to facilitate field investigations, no matter where they take place

Meets all federal guidelines and standards for data encryption, security and data storage

Durable metal chassis to handle any investigation in the most challenging environments



Metal locked doors to prevent user error and any possible theft

Provides all the tools needed to protect highly confidential and proprietary digital data, including documents, videos, emails and applications

PCI compliance protects any and all financial records Conquer any common virtualization woes with more than 100TB of storage that can grow as your data needs change

SecureNAS® Forensic FIPS Rack CX-2400K NVMe-R

The rackmount server and storage device offer a unique portability feature, FIPS architecture, and has AMD EPYC 7003 series (ROME) processors with 24-core (up to 64) in addition to storing data up to 737TB. It also includes the option to add an NVIDIA A2 GPU. The system meets the maximum security standards of thegovernment. The drives offer a low latency with an average of 2.8 microseconds. With read and write speeds of around 3GB/s and 1.5-2 GB/s respectively, the NVMe drives can achieve significantly higher transfer speeds than any other drives in the market.



Features



AMD EPYC 7003 series (ROME) processors

Optional NVIDIA A2 GPU

Complementary dual 10G for highly-efficient virtualization and intensive data transmission

ZFS RAIDZ configurable: Mirror, Stripe Set, RAIDZ1, RAIDZ2, RAIDZ3

Compartmentalized smart cooling: detects CPU and drive temperatures to dynamically control fan speeds for ultra-quiet operation

Supports DDR4 RDIMM (3200MHz), LRRDIMM (2666MHz), NV DIMM (2666MHz)

Centralized storage, backup, sharing for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Optional 5 year warranty (3 years included)

Maximum data security through FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certified and Hardware Encryption

2 Ciphertex-Protect® Key (Hardware encryption key, the system volumes are only accessible when encryption key is utilized)

NIST 800-88 Compliance

AES-256 Encryption

Each key serial number syncs with the SecureRack® Serial number and customizable password

Key Lifecycle Management

Instant Secure Erase (ISE) Enabled

Rsync Supported

USB blocker for enhanced security 2 Enclosure Keys

Specifications



Length: 19 inches

Width: 17.25 inches

Height: 3.5 inches

Weight: 42 lbs. w/ NVMe drives Power: 110V-240V/1300 Watts Power Supply

Benefits



Portable encrypted rugged rackmount

Provides forensic professionals with the right equipment to observe strict protocols in collecting and preserving forensics data to facilitate field investigations, no matter where they take place

Meets all federal guidelines and standards for data encryption, security, and data storage

Durable metal chassis to handle any missions in the most challenging environments

Provides all the tools needed to protect highly confidential and proprietary digital data, including documents, videos, emails and applications

PCI compliance protects any and all financial records Conquer any common virtualization woes with more than 100TB of storage that can grow as your data needs

Variworld forensic government agencies have used Ciphertex products including the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.

For over 23 years, Techno Security & Digital Forensics Conference has been the most important gathering of private and government attendees dedicated to the digital forensics and computer security industries.

"Ciphertex has been our go-to company for encrypted storage for nearly two decades. Jerry Kaner and the Ciphertex team were able to getthe equipment needed in a very short amount of time," says Joseph Greenfield, Ph.D., VP and Chief Forensic Examiner of Maryman.

About Ciphertex

Ciphertex Data Security® is a leading provider in data security solutions trusted by the Military, FBI, government agencies, hospitals, forensic, media, and entertainment companies.

LinkedIn .



