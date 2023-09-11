Ciphertex Showcases Securenas® Series Portable Servers At Techno Security & Digital Forensics Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry-leading SecureNAS Forensic CX-160KSSD-X storage unit and portable SecureNAS® Forensic FIPS Rack CX-2400K NVMe-R the perfect solutions for data forensics operations
Ciphertex Data Security®, a contract holder (GS-35-487DA), will be demonstrating the power of their SecureNAS series of storage devices and solutions at the Techno Security & Digital Forensics Conference, held at the Pasadena Convention Center from September 11 to 13.
The Ciphertex SecureNAS Forensic CX-160KSSD-X storage unit.
The Ciphertex SecureNAS® Forensic FIPS Rack CX-2400K NVMe-R.
Ciphertex SecureNAS provides a portable and reliable solution for investigation and litigation, enabling early assessment in industries ranging from government / public sector, military forensic, healthcare / life science, accounting forensic and beyond. The SecureNAS series also works in tandem with third-party software to provide an all-in-one forensics solution to aid investigations at every stage. SecureNAS brings operational resiliency to digital evidence, equipping organizations with the secure power needed for success.
Serving the U.S. military, federal government, and many forensics and law enforcement agencies, Ciphertex is the go-to high-security solution trusted by the most demanding customers and organizations around the world to protect and secure mission-critical sensitive data.
Benefits to forensic investigations include:
Speedy imaging Secure chain of custody Real-time data analysis Redundant forensic archiving Easy collaboration options; transfer data from crime scene to forensic lab Perfect for e-Discovery process Store millions of 20MPs of forensic images Store thousands of 4K of forensic videos
SecureNAS® Forensic CX-160KSSD-X
The SecureNAS Forensic CX-160KSSD-X storage unit is powered by an Intel® Xeon® D processor (4, 8, or 16 Core) and supports up to sixteen hot-swappable 2.5" SSDs and two internal 2.5" SSDs and can store up to 490TB, while improving security and endurance. The system meets the maximum-security standards of thegovernment. The ultra-high-capacity SAS SSD offers faster read and write speeds that reach up to 400,000 IOPS and 50,000 IOPS. It can achieve up to 2,000 MB/s sequential write speed at 13.5W power, making it four times more power efficient than 15K RPM HDDs while providing six times the performance.
Features
Maximum capacity of up 490TB Pre-installed CiphertexOS with no renewal fee Centralized storage, backup, sharing and disaster recovery
5-year warranty (3-year included) FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified NIST 800-88 compliance AES-256 Encryption HIPAA compliance Two hardware encryption keys Key Lifecycle Management
Multi-Factor Authentication
Instant Secure Erase (ISE) Enabled
Rsync Supported USB blocker for enhanced security VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft Hyper-V supported 2 Enclosure keys
Specifications
Height: 15.25 inches Width: 11.25 inches Depth: 10.25 inches Weight: ~40lbs including SSD drives
Benefits
Provides professions the right equipment
to observe strict protocols in collecting and preserving data to facilitate field investigations, no matter where they take place Meets all federal guidelines and standards for data encryption, security and data storage Durable metal chassis to handle any investigation in the most challenging environments
Metal locked doors to prevent user error and any possible theft Provides all the tools needed to protect highly confidential and proprietary digital data, including documents, videos, emails and applications PCI compliance protects any and all financial records Conquer any common virtualization woes with more than 100TB of storage that can grow as your data needs change
SecureNAS® Forensic FIPS Rack CX-2400K NVMe-R
The rackmount server and storage device offer a unique portability feature, FIPS architecture, and has AMD EPYC 7003 series (ROME) processors with 24-core (up to 64) in addition to storing data up to 737TB. It also includes the option to add an NVIDIA A2 GPU. The system meets the maximum security standards of thegovernment. The drives offer a low latency with an average of 2.8 microseconds. With read and write speeds of around 3GB/s and 1.5-2 GB/s respectively, the NVMe drives can achieve significantly higher transfer speeds than any other drives in the market.
Features
AMD EPYC 7003 series (ROME) processors Optional NVIDIA A2 GPU Complementary dual 10G for highly-efficient virtualization and intensive data transmission ZFS RAIDZ configurable: Mirror, Stripe Set, RAIDZ1, RAIDZ2, RAIDZ3 Compartmentalized smart cooling: detects CPU and drive temperatures to dynamically control fan speeds for ultra-quiet operation Supports DDR4 RDIMM (3200MHz), LRRDIMM (2666MHz), NV DIMM (2666MHz) Centralized storage, backup, sharing for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Optional 5 year warranty (3 years included) Maximum data security through FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certified and Hardware Encryption 2 Ciphertex-Protect® Key (Hardware encryption key, the system volumes are only accessible when encryption key is utilized) NIST 800-88 Compliance AES-256 Encryption Each key serial number syncs with the SecureRack® Serial number and customizable password Key Lifecycle Management Instant Secure Erase (ISE) Enabled Rsync Supported USB blocker for enhanced security 2 Enclosure Keys
Specifications
Length: 19 inches Width: 17.25 inches Height: 3.5 inches Weight: 42 lbs. w/ NVMe drives Power: 110V-240V/1300 Watts Power Supply
Benefits
Portable encrypted rugged rackmount Provides forensic professionals with the right equipment to observe strict protocols in collecting and preserving forensics data to facilitate field investigations, no matter where they take place Meets all federal guidelines and standards for data encryption, security, and data storage Durable metal chassis to handle any missions in the most challenging environments Provides all the tools needed to protect highly confidential and proprietary digital data, including documents, videos, emails and applications PCI compliance protects any and all financial records Conquer any common virtualization woes with more than 100TB of storage that can grow as your data needs
Variworld forensic government agencies have used Ciphertex products including the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.
For over 23 years, Techno Security & Digital Forensics Conference has been the most important gathering of private and government attendees dedicated to the digital forensics and computer security industries.
"Ciphertex has been our go-to company for encrypted storage for nearly two decades. Jerry Kaner and the Ciphertex team were able to getthe equipment needed in a very short amount of time," says Joseph Greenfield, Ph.D., VP and Chief Forensic Examiner of Maryman.
About Ciphertex
Ciphertex Data Security® is a leading provider in data security solutions trusted by theMilitary, FBI, government agencies, hospitals, forensic, media, and entertainment companies. Learn more at as well as on YouTub and
LinkedIn .
