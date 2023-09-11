Okx To Host Mclaren F1-Themed Fan Event In Singapore

The official opening of OKX Race Club will be on September 14 at 19.20 (GMT+8), where McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris will meet his fans, and McLaren CEO Zak Brown will meet with his fans on September 15.

TURKEY - OKX, the Official Principal Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and the technology company playing a leading role in building the future of the Web3 ecosystem, today announced that it will host OKX Race Club, a McLaren-themed fan event for the Singapore Grand Prix, from 14 to 17 September 2023. The event will take place at CHIJMES in Singapore, offering visitors of all ages the opportunity to interact with both the race and Web3 in unique and fun ways throughout the race weekend.

The official opening of OKX Race Club will be held at 19.20 (GMT+8) at CHIJMES' open area "The Lawn”, on September 14, where McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris will meet his fans. The next day, McLaren CEO Zak Brown will also appear before his fans at 13:00 (GMT+8).

OKX Race Club will feature varievents and exhibitions, including four racing simulators, a photo booth, a McLaren show car, special McLaren products and race helmet displays. Before this event, an OKX McLaren fan event was also held in Manchester for the British Grand Prix.

During the event, OKX Web3 Team representatives will also greet motorsport fans at the OKX booth in front of the McLaren show car and offer OKX branded gifts, such as hats and t-shirts, to attendees who create on OKX Web3 Wallet and make an NFT mint at the OKX NFT Marketplace.



he OKX Race Club kill be head just outside the track at CHIJMES, offering both racing enthusiasts and TOKEN2049 crypto conference participants the opportunity to experience the speed and innovation of the Web3 and Formula 1 worlds together. We are eagerly awaiting everyone who wants to have an unforgettable weekend at CHIJMES to joinat this wonderful event.” Those who want to join OKX Race Club in Singapore can register here for free.

In May last year, OKX and McLaren Racing announced their long-term collaboration, with OKX as the Main Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and the McLaren shadow e-sports team. The

OKX brand logo is featured on McLaren Racing vehicles, on the helmets of McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and the McLaren F1 and McLaren Shadow team kits.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022