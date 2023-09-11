Us Irrigation Valves Market Flourishes With Agricultural Demand: Major Players Drive Competition

The increasing investment in automation and advanced agricultural irrigation equipment to drive productivity and make it less labour-intensive are driving the growth of the studied market. Additionally, the need to reduce the wastage of water in agricultural applications, especially in water-scarce areas, also supports the examined market's growth in the United States.

Key Highlights

Irrigation valves are a necessary component in irrigation systems. There are many types of irrigation valves, which can regulate the direction of water flow and control switches, function as a perfect pipeline, and ensures the stable and safe operation of the entire farm irrigation system. An irrigation valve is responsible for regulating the pressure and flow of the water in the sprinklers. Therefore, the irrigation valve can help managers control the entire irrigation system in more detail and accurately, which is a safety component in water-saving irrigation equipment.

Several irrigation valve types are used in agricultural irrigation applications, including ball valves, automatic valves, butterfly valves, globe valves, etc. Irrigation valves are also widely used in non-agricultural applications such as demineralized water systems, high-integrity pressure protection systems, pressure control systems, on/off systems, and other applications.

Although decreasing, the United States still has the largest area of arable land. The country has some giant farms that produce agricultural products to fulfill domestic requirements but also make the country among the largest exporters of agricultural products. According to USDA, in 2021, the number of farms in the United States was estimated at 2,012,050, down 6,950 farms from 2020. However, the average farm size increased to 445 acres in 2021 from 444 acres the previyear.

The rising demand for irrigation equipment in farms and agricultural lands, the growing adoption of modern techniques in agriculture, and several government initiatives for water conservation are creating a favorable market scenario for the studied market growth.

Irrigation Valves Market Trends

Plastic Valves to Hold Significant Market Share

Plastic valves have become increasingly popular for specific agricultural and non-agricultural applications. One of the most significant advantages of plastic valves is that they do not typically corrode when exposed to saline or acidic water. This factor is essential in irrigation systems that frequently apply fertigation and chemigation by the water or use alternative water sources. Additionally, it is significant for systems that often apply fertilizers and chemicals with water. Standard metals like ductile iron eventually corrode under acidic conditions. Plastics, on the other hand, can tolerate high and low pH and are chemically inert.

Coming to cost considerations, plastics are the material of choice. The raw material and the manufacturing process are more cost competitive than metal. Because of their lower weight, plastics also cost much less to transport. Plastic valves are lighter and easier to handle during installation. Because of their smooth interior surface and lack of corrosion, they are less prone to sediment build-up and are usually virtually maintenance-free. Such factors drive the demand for these valves across the agricultural sector.

Agricultural applications to Hold Significant Market Share

Among the application areas, agricultural applications are among the major consumer of irrigation valves. The Presence of vast arable land and some of the biggest and most advanced farms in the United States drives the demand for irrigation valves. According to USDA, in 2021, Texas was the leading state with about 2,47,000 farms, followed by Missouri (95,000), and Iowa (84,900).

The increasing per capita food consumption is driving investments to ensure sufficient availability of food materials in the country. According to USDA, about 89.8% of U.S. households were food secure throughout the year in 2021, while 3.8% of U.S. households had very low food security.

The butterfly valve is one of the most often utilized valves in agricultural applications. These valves provide several benefits over other valves, including simplicity of use, extended operational life, reduced pressure drop, lightweight, compact size, and lower cost. One of the main factors influencing the butterfly valve demand in agricultural applications is that these valves are typically roughly 40% less expensive than iron gate valves.

Irrigation Valves Market Competitor Analysis

The United States Irrigation Valves Market is fragmented due to several vendors offering irrigation valves. Major players are focusing on using varistrategies, such as new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions, to increase their footprints in this market to sustain revenue growth. Key players in the market are BERMAD CS Ltd, Netafim USA, Raven Industries Inc., the Toro Company, and many more.

