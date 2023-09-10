'300 Bilateral Meetings, 200 Hours Of...': How Indian Diplomats Made G20 New Delhi Declaration Possible

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indian diplomats led more than“200 hours of non-stop negotiations” to reach a consenon Saturday's G20 leaders' declaration. The group has struggled to find common ground on several issues recently – including the Ukraine war and climate change. Extensive work by a 'brilliant' team however allowed India to avoid a major diplomatic embarrassment.“The most complex part of the entire G20 was to bring consenon the geopolitical paragraphs (Russia-Ukraine). This was done over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings and 15 drafts. In this, I was greatly assisted by two brilliant officers - joint secretaries Eenam Gambhir and Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur,” tweeted G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.India managed to hammer out an unexpected consenamong the G20 countries on the contentiissue through a series of hectic negotiations with emerging economies such as Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia playing a leading role in reaching the breakthrough. According to a PTI report quoting sources these three countries also helped in drafting the text that drew every member nation's approval.ALSO READ: 'Russia likely to invest trapped rupees in India': Lavrov says. Top PointsWorld media has since dubbed the carefully worded declaration a“coup” for host Prime Minister Narendra Modi though the final compromise statement reflected a stand far softer than those theand its Western allies have adopted on Russia.
(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN10092023007365015876ID1107040612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.