Battle For World No.1 Ranking Heats Up As Qterminals Qatar Classic Begins

Doha, Qatar: The Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex is set to come alive with world class squash action as the QTerminals Qatar Classic makes its return to Doha today.

Squash enthusiasts from around the world will be in for a treat as the World Tour Platinum tournament promises to deliver a week filled with intense competition as both men's and women's events set to feature together for the first time since 2015.

Egypt's Nour ElSherbini who reclaimed the World No.1 spot earlier this week from compatriot Nouran Gohar, will be looking to stamp her place at the top of the rankings, continuing her fine run after winning the opening Platinum event in Paris last Saturday.

Nouran Gohar (left) and Nour El Sherbini arrives at the Hamad International Airport in Doha, yesterday.

With the points separating the Egyptian duo are just few, El Sherbini, who finished as runner-up in the 2015 Qatar Classic after falling to England's Laura Massaro in the final, will have to match or better Gohar's results this week to stay at the top.

For top seed Gohar to reclaim the World No.1 Spot, she must win the event or must reach the final, while ElSherbini goes out in the semi-finals or earlier.



Both of them will start their title hunt from the second round, while El Sherbini is poised for a strong campaign, with the likes of World No.10 Rowan Elaraby, World No.6 Nele Gilis, and World No.4 Joelle King posing as potential challengers before the final.

Gohar's journey also begins with a bye into the second round, where she will face either Wales' Emily Whitlock or Latvia's Ineta Mackevica. Her path ahead is filled with formidable opponents, including World No.9 Olivia Fiechter and World No.7 Amanda Sobhy, setting the stage for a tantalizing semi-final clash with her arch-rival Hania El Hammamy.

While the star duo highlights the 48-woman draw for the second Platinum event of the 2023-24 season, the men's side also promises fireworks.

World No.1 Ali Farag will be gunning to secure his second title of the season in a row, having claimed victory at the Paris Tournament.

Farag's final opponent in Paris, 2021 Qatar Classic winner - Peruvian World No.2 Diego Elias – is also back in Doha.

The defending champion Mohamed Elshorbagy and former title winner Paul Coll as well as top guns Marwan Elshorbagy, Mazen Hesham, Victor Crouin, Tarek Momen and home favourite Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi also return to action, as the fans are promised thrilling action for the next seven days.