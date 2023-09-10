Libya Produces Over 36.5 Mln Barrels Of Oil In August

The NOC also said that petroleum product and petrochemical production reached 458,126 tons and 24,008 tons, respectively, in August.

The production of condensates and natural gas stood at 199,438 tons and 1,072 million cubic meters, respectively, during the same month.

In July, Libya produced more than 36 million barrels of oil, along with 199,601 tons of condensates and 1,104 million cubic meters of natural gas, according to NOC.

Oil and gas play a crucial role in Libya's economy, as the country possesses the largest proven oil reserves in Africa. However, the sector has faced challenges in recent years due to armed conflicts and disruptions in oil field and port operations. ■

Famagusta Gazette



