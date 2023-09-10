Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Anna Gomez On Fcc Commissioner Confirmation





The full statement from the Forum's Board of Directors follows:

“The Forum continually strives for innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, with which Ms. Gomez has extensive experience having spent 25 years in public service focusing most of her time on telecommunications regulation and policy. We look forward to working with Ms. Gomez and the FCC and, on behalf of the Wireless Innovation Forum and its members, we congratulate Commissioner Gomez on this appointment.”

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation ForumTM comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales .

