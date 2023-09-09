Ukraine Offers Partners Special Recovery Financing Mechanism - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Yalta European Strategy in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrinform reports, citing the prime minister's post on Telegram .

"We offer a compensation mechanism that will enable us, together with our partners, to receive the funds necessary for Ukrainian recovery. The compensation mechanism will consist of three components," he said.

Shmyhal said the first component is a compensation fund that will receive funds seized from Russian oligarchs and Russia as an aggressor country. A compensation commission will also be created, which will determine how to use the funds effectively. The third component will be the international register of losses, which will allow Ukraine to compensate for all the losses it suffered due to Russian aggression.

Shmyhal earlier said at the meeting that more than UAH 60 billion had already been allocated for rapid reconstruction in Ukraine.