Hun Sen's Seemingly Seamless Succession In Cambodia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After a decade of laying the political groundwork in Cambodia, longstanding Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's planned transfer of power to his son went almost according to plan.
Not even Meta could prevent the inevitable outcome when it
banned Hun Sen
from its platforms in the lead-up to the July 2023 election, removing a vital outlet for government propaganda.
Hun Manet, the eldest son of Hun Sen, was eventually elected to the National Assembly for the first time on July 23, 2023. The real surprise came a few days later when Hun Sen set a clear timeframe for his resignation after 38 years in office despite countless utterances of his wishes to remain in power well into the 2030s .
This sets the stage for Mto transition from being prime minister-designate, a title he received from the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) in December 2021, to prime minister on August 22, 2023. Hun Sen will become president of the Senate and will remain leader of the CPP, retaining significant power.
Most observers have put forward explanations for this smooth transfer of power that highlight the absence of democracy and the rule of law in Cambodia. Many governments quickly put out press releases that condemned the July elections, repeating a refrain heard since the 1990s .
Hun Mon the campaign trail. Image: Facebook Screengrab
Washington
was“troubled” by the elections because they“were neither free nor fair.”
Berlin
pointed to the“restrictive political environment” and the absence of“multi-party democracy and respect for human rights.”
