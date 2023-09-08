Afghanistan At Cricket Match: Defeat's Bitter Sweetness

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan gestures at the end of the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 5, 2023. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

By: Afsan Chowdhury

It was a crunch match that turned into an excitement cirthat no

one

actually

expected. The final group stage match which Afghanistan lost to Sri Lanka, was not only the closest One Day International

match in many moons but a desperately heart breaking one too for many . This was even true for non-Afghan fans.

It was also the best match in the Asia Cup till date. No words of commiserations will be enough and none attempted to offer to Afghanistan fans but you couldn't get closer. The Afghan brave heart was on display but sadly, in such close encounters, luck matters. And they ran out of that in the 37th

over, the one that mattered.

Just one hit away.

The Road to the

M atch





The two groups at the Asia Cup reflect the reality of the South Asian circlet world- arts, science and commerce. Cricket circles around Indo-Pak rivalry and the Indian market – the largest in the world matters as both countries want that jousting most, the proxy Kashmir war.

So to ensure a bang beginning, the tournament begins with the match between the two. It turned out to be a bit damp. I mean the rains put an end to any excitement and the public saw Indians practice batting, Pakistan bowl and pitches being covered in a hurry as it rained..

Nepal's loss to Pakistan was expected but not its stand against India. Yes, they lost and India reached their DLS

(Duckworth–Lewis–Stern)

total without losing a wicket but Nepal looked brave and the crowd cheered.

Sri Lanka dismantled Bangladesh in an orderly fashion making them look more ordinary than usual.

And most Afghan supporters seeing that had a right to warm their heart in anticipation. However, the inconsistent Bangladeshi

batters did come to the party for once and scored two centuries and a couple of cameos that put 334 on board.

That was climbable but as Dinesh Kartik said on Cricbuzz, the Bangladeshi

pacers made the difference. Captain Sakib

Al Hasan

of Bangladesh team

used them well and spin dependent Afgan

showed one chink they need to shut. Afghanistan batting never took off and once they hurried, wickets fell allowing a large defeat. That made the task against Sri Lanka, in the crunch match very steep.

Warriors on the pitch

Sri Lanka has won more Asia Cups than others and that was on display as they reached 290 when some had doubted that score in the early part of the innings. It was important as it was a Super 4 decider issue. India and Pakistan were already there and as final calculations showed, so was Bangladesh after defeating Afghanistan but this evening the talk was on the last team playing the last match.

Afghanistan was steady rather than speedy initially but as their CRR hit 6

plus

people began to sit up. They had to score the required runs in 37 overs. That was almost 8 runs per over, very high indeed for an ODI clash.

The path to the 37 th

over



Following posts from my Facebook timeline shows the match and mood unfolding:



Afghanistan

50/3 Run rate 6.2 . Need 7.5 But ahead in match winning run rate

Afghanistan

needs 105 runs in next 12 overs to reach the Super 4. CRR 7.5 needs 9

An accident may prevent an Afghan

victory but they can't make it to the super 4. Need 9 runs per over

Equation for Afghanistan to qualify: 58 runs | 37 balls

2 Afghan wickets in one over. Chase possible? 237/7

Feeling bad for Afghanistan. Losing it in the final over. Just couldn't get that 4, lost a wicket Sri Lanka wins by 2 runs and shows class and nerve in the end. Great cricket

No, it wasn't to be and I leave it to experts' to figure that out but for a cricket fan, Sri Lanka

made a great escape. Afghanistan failed in the last

six

balls and couldn't pull off a super win. It was a failure to win, not a defeat.

But didn't Rashid Khan know he could get a

six

in the last three and take the team home ?

No matter what the results, congrats Afghan

Cricket Team!

(Afsan Chowdhury is an acclaimed Bangladeshi author, historian and former journalist with BBC)