Sentinelone Launches On Google Cloud Marketplace

Customers using Google Cloud can now purchase SentinelOne's autonomcybersecurity solutions with simplicity and speed to improve enterprise protection.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SentinelOne, a global leader in autonomcybersecurity, announced the availability of SingularityTM Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud customers can now easily buy SentinelOne's cybersecurity platform and quickly implement it to enhance their security posture from endpoint and identity to cloud.

“At SentinelOne, we are redefining cybersecurity by pushing the boundaries of autonomtechnology,” said Vats Srivatsan, Chief Operating Officer, SentinelOne.“Covering security solutions for endpoint, cloud and identity in a single data platform, the SentinelOne Singularity Platform unleashes the power of context rich data and artificial intelligence (AI) and enables modern enterprises to defend their attack surfaces faster, at greater scale, and with higher accuracy. We are pleased to be opening a powerful new channel through which Google Cloud customers can purchase, manage and run it in a simple, cost-effective way on the infrastructure they trust.”

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud and easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required. In addition, customers can use their Google Cloud committed spend to purchase SentinelOne, eliminating the need for additional budget.

“Cybersecurity is top-of-mind for companies around the world,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives.“Bringing SentinelOne into our Google Cloud Marketplace ecosystem will empower our customers to make safe, real-time decisions to anticipate and mitigate cyberattacks.”

SentinelOne will work closely with its strong channel partner ecosystem to ensure its Google Cloud Marketplace customers get the full range of available technology and services from SentinelOne and its partners to advance their cybersecurity strategies and business goals.

About SentinelOne:

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomcybersecurity. SentinelOne's SingularityTM Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today.