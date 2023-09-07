Azerbaijan To Increase Fertilizer Exports To Brazil

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The agenda is to
increase the volume of fertilizer exports from Azerbaijan to Brazil
on a sustainable basis, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan
Elnur Mammadov at an event dedicated to Brazil's Independence Day,
Trend reports.
“The trade turnover between our countries is increasing, and the
agenda is to increase the volume of fertilizer exports from our
country on a sustainable basis, which is important for Brazil to
ensure stable growth of its agricultural production,” Mammadov
said.
Also, according to the deputy minister, a number of draft
documents in varifields are currently being considered.
“A total of 15 draft agreements are under consideration, two of
which are agreements on education and agriculture. They are
expected to be signed in the near future,” he added.
The deputy minister also said that events dedicated to the
culture of both countries are regularly organized in both
Azerbaijan and Brazil. This year it is planned to hold a number of
events in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment
of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil.
