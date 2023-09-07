Gcc Dialogue On Children Welfare Opens In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The GCC dialogue on children welfare kicked off on Thursday in the presence of GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi and representatives of social affairs authorities of the GCC member states.
The conference is organized by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in collaboration with the GCC Secretariat, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
The conference aims to coordinate the child protection policies in the GCC member countries and support workers in the social affairs bodies, according to the news agency (WAM).
In a speech to the opening session, Al-Budaiwi said the GCC leaders instructed the competent authorities to study the adverse impacts of some social media on youngsters.
They also tasked the consultative authority of the supreme council of Oman with assessing the staquo of child culture programs and upgrading these programs, he noted.
The GCC countries proclaimed January 15 as GCC child day with a view to shedding light on, and raising awareness about, the children's rights, he added.
The speakers at the gathering included Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood Al-Reem Al-Falasi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority Sanaa Suhail, UNICEF representative in the Gulf region Al-Tayyeb Adam and Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League for Social Affairs Haifaa Abu-Ghazaleh. (end)
