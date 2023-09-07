Public Ministry Gets Ok To Track Bank Accounts Of Deputy's Husband

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Public Ministry has been given the green light to track the bank accounts of Alvaro Testa, husband of PRD deputy, Zulay Rodríguez; and those of the lawyer Rafael Araúz. Both, are being investigated for the alleged appropriation of sheets of gold owned by the Mexican José Luis Penagos (now deceased).
The First Superior Court of Justice did not admit an Amparo of constitutional guarantees promoted by Rodríguez against resolution 143 of August 2, 2023, with which the second prosecutor for crimes against economic heritage, Elizabeth Carrión, commissioned the Money Laundering Division of the Judicial Investigation Directorate to prepare a report on the traceability of funds that have no justification from Testa and Araúz.
In the Amparo, Rodriguez's defense argued that the order of the prosecutor Carrión reaches the accounts and credit cards of the deputy and her husband, therefore the Public Ministry exceeds and usurps the competence that the Supreme Court of Justice maintains to investigate deputies.
The case is divided into two: the part handled by the Public Ministry, which involves Testa and Araúz; and the one which investigates Rodríguez. The complaint was filed for the alleged commission of the crimes of theft, money laundering, and illicit association to commit a crime.
On July 26, the Supreme Court held a guarantee control hearing for the process that follows the deputy, but she was not present. She was represented at the event by a court-appointed public defender. the magistrate María Cristina Chen Stanziola was present, acting as prosecutor of the case.
Magistrate
Ariadne García was appointed as guarantee judge. Rodríguez has repeatedly stated that the accusations against her are false.
