Atn To Present At Sidoti 2023 Small Cap Investor Virtual Conference On September 21, 2023

Date: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

Time: 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. ET

To view the webcast, please visit the Events & Presentation page of the ATN investor relations website via the following link: . An on-demand replay of the presentation will be available at the same location after the conclusion of the presentation.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a foon rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company's operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Inteand data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit .