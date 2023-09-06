Number Of Injured In Missile Strike On Kostiantynivka Grows To 34

Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Oleksiy Kuleba said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, at least 16 people have been killed, and another 34 have been wounded and injured. All emergency services and the military administration are working at the scene. All the necessary assistance is being provided to the victims," Kuleba said.

Tetiana Ihnatchenko, the head of the communications department at the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, told an Ukrinform correspondent that information whether a child was among those 16 killed had not been confirmed yet.

"There is no confirmation about the child," she said.

According to Kuleba, the Russian invaders purposefully hit a civilian facility, because they are not capable of resisting the Defense Forces of Ukraine, so they resort to their usual criminal and cynical methods.

“Eternal memory to the dead and sincere condolences to the relatives. Cynicism and inhumanity are the real regime and policy of Russia at all times," he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, September 6, Russian invaders hit the central market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. It was earlier reported about 16 dead and five wounded.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier said that a child was among those killed in the enemy attack on Kostyantynivka.