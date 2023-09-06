Sanatan Dharma Row: Pm Modi Addresses Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remark, Says 'Needs Proper Response'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' remark, which has caused a stir amid political circles in India. PM Modi said Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's \"Sanatana Dharma\" remark needs ' proper response'.Prime Minister Modi's remarks come a day after Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged President of India Droupadi Murmu not being invited to inauguration of new Parliabuilding, as an example of discrimination by the practioners of Sanatan Dharma.He has repeatedly said he is ready to face any legal action for his comments. There are reports that attempts are being made to get the Tamil Nadu Governor's sanction to initiate action against him.Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religifeelings, police said on Wednesday.Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and maliciacts to outrage religifeelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religigroups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday.Meanwhile, a fresh poster war has now erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Coimbatore. Both parties have launched attacks against each other through posters.According to visuals from Coimbatore, DMK has put up posters criticising Ayodhya head seer Paramhans Acharya for giving a death threat to Udhyanidhi, while the BJP has put up a poster reiterating its support for Sanatan Dharma.DMK leader Udhyanidhi's remark has sparked massive controversy across the nation. Several BJP leaders, including priests of many temples, have strongly criticized Udhyanidhi for making an 'anti-Sanatan' statement. However, Udhayanidhi has said that he is 'unaffected' by all the criticism and is ready to repeat whatever he said at the conference.The BJP has demanded an apology from the DMK leaders and has even claimed that an \"anti-Sanatan\" agenda was discussed during the opposition bloc meeting that was held in Mumbai this month.
