Several Major Carriers To Launch Flights To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. In the near
future, IndiGo (India), Aegean Airlines (Greece) and Air Arabia
Abu-Dhabi (the UAE) are expected to launch flights to Azerbaijan,
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan said,
Trend reports.
Low-budget carriers such as WizzAir Malta, Flyadeal and Air
Cairo have been added to the number of foreign airlines flying to
Heydar Aliyev International Airport this year, the ministry
said.
As a result of work carried out by the State Civil Aviation
Agency, the number of relevant foreign low-cost carriers will be
increased to 16, with Georgia Wings airline joining.
Thus, there will be no route served by only one airline in the
popular destinations, with flights operated from Baku.
The first flight of the Georgian airline on the Tbilisi-Baku
route will take place on September 6. The airline will perform
regular flights 3 times a week (on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays)
on the route Tbilisi-Baku-Tbilisi on the aircraft ATR72-500,
designed for 72 passengers.
