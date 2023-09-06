Turkmenistan And French Companies Define Promising Vectors Of Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 6. Turkmenistan and French companies have identified promising vectors
of economic cooperation, Trend reports.
The determination of issues related to further cooperation took
place during the working visit of the official delegation of
Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabof Ministers
of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid
Meredov, during which the Turkmen side held a meeting with French
companies that are part of the MEDEF-International association.
During the meeting, the Turkmen side acquainted representatives
of French business with the key areas of economic development and
investment potential of the country.
Having exchanged views on the intensification and expansion of
Turkmen-French cooperation, the participants of the meeting
identified the oil and gas and gas chemical industries, electric
power, transport and communications, medical industry and
pharmaceuticals, financial and banking sector, as well as the water
sector as promising vectors of partnership.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and France are actively growing their
commercial relations, which makes it easier to share knowledge and
technologies. Joint investment projects help build infrastructure
and create new jobs, which in turn benefits the economies of both
countries.
