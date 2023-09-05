Commander Syrskyi Announces Important Decisions Regarding Further Actions On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi and the commanders of the air assault forces and assault infantry have discussed the current situation on the battlefield, planned further actions and endorsed important decisions.
The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“I visited the air assault and assault infantry units and discussed the current situation on the front with the commanders. We planned further actions and endorsed important decisions,” Syrskyi wrote.
Additionally, Syrskyi presented awards to the military and expressed gratitude for their exemplary performance.
“We are moving forward, destroying the enemies and their equipment, regaining control over our land,” Syrskyi stressed.
A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers and carrying out counterbattery measures.
Photo: Military Media Center
Source: Telegram , Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi
MENAFN05092023000193011044ID1107012561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.