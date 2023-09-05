Commander Syrskyi Announces Important Decisions Regarding Further Actions On Front

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I visited the air assault and assault infantry units and discussed the current situation on the front with the commanders. We planned further actions and endorsed important decisions,” Syrskyi wrote.

Additionally, Syrskyi presented awards to the military and expressed gratitude for their exemplary performance.

“We are moving forward, destroying the enemies and their equipment, regaining control over our land,” Syrskyi stressed.

A reminder that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers and carrying out counterbattery measures.

Photo: Military Media Center

