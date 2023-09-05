4 Ways To Rein In China And Russia, Alleged Superpower Perpetrators Of Atrocity Crimes

Because the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him earlier this year over atrocity crimes allegedly committed against Ukrainian children, Moscow was apparently concerned Putin might actually be taken into custody if he travelled to Johannesburg.

Mass atrocity crimes include genocide, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and war crimes. Amid the challenges facing the world today, the urgency of preventing mass atrocity crimes has taken centre stage.

In 2023, we're grappling with an unprecedented number of forcibly displaced people - more than 100 million - in part due to a surge exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While there has been some success in efforts to curb these human rights abuses, such as the introduction of the United Nations' Responsibility to Protect doctrine and the creation of the International Criminal Court , recent developments have raised concerns that progress has not only stagnated but regressed.

Particularly troubling is the spectacle of two UN Security Council members - China and Russia - that stand accused of perpetrating mass atrocity crimes.

China has grown increasingly bellicose and aggressive , threatening its neighbours and persecuting minorities within its borders. Beijing's actions against its Uyghur Muslim population have sparked global outrage, with allegations of genocide, forced labour, mass detentions, cultural repression and destruction of mosques.

Similarly, Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has raised grave concerns about human rights abuses. Many scholars and experts are labelling Russia's war as being genocidal in intent given its massacre of civilians in Ukrainian towns such as Bucha , widespread cases of torture that were confirmed by the United Nations and ongoing attempts that seem aimed at destroying Ukraine's culture.

A woman visits a memorial wall honouring people killed by Russian troops in Bucha, Ukraine. Bucha was occupied by the Russian forces for about a month in the early days of the invasion. (AP Photo/C. Hong)

The emerging alliance between authoritarian China and Russia is a grave cause for concern. During Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent trip to Moscow, he told Putin :

A future global order shaped and led by these two autocrats gives a new ominmeaning to English novelist George Orwell's famquote :“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever.”

As Putin and Xi work to transform the international order, every country should contemplate the grave threat this could pose to human rights, democratic norms and the very essence of the UN Charter , especially with regards to acts of aggression.

The disconcerting reality of great power perpetrators is a disheartening testament to the erosion of the global commitment to prevent such horrors.

The current situation underscores the dire need to rekindle the flames of progress and ensure that human rights norms and institutions are not abandoned.

The olies on the international community to reassert its commitment to preventing mass atrocities, regardless of the culprits' geopolitical stature and economic power. To achieve this, four fundamental pillars must be pursued.

The international community must acknowledge that the era of great power nations perpetrating atrocity crimes is uponand that it poses a real threat to global peace and security.

Countries that commit genocide within and outside their borders - not to mention imprisoning journalists , political opposition leaders and civil society groups - are a danger to humanity.

When they are permanent members of the UN Security Council and working together in unison, they represent a totalitarian threat that cannot be ignored.