Immune Grc To Go Live At Tech Week Singapore

Singapore, Singapore Sep 5, 2023

-

The pace of digital transformation has led to a transformation in the global and local regulatory landscape. The boom in tech governance frameworks and cyber security and privacy regulations, while a boon for the consumers, can be challenging to navigate and they do have significant implications for how modern businesses operate.

Between the Cybersecurity Act, the Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme, and the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), the struggle to keep up with emerging cybersecurity standards and regulations is becoming more keenly felt.

Where before there was not a systematic framework for identifying, assessing, and mitigating cyber risks, IMMUNE GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) emerges as a gamechanger, providing a comprehensive approach that taps into AI to automate the work involved with collecting and analysing data related to security, compliance, and privacy controls.

The company behind this slice of innovation is none other than Responsible Cyber, a cyber security and risk management company with a valuation of SGD7 million as of April 2020.

“Manually validating individual security programs against compliance requirements,” Co-Founder and Managing Director Dr. Magda Chelly says,“is not only tedibut also an error-prone exercise ill-suited for the dynamic and rapidly evolving nature of cyber security threats and compliance regulations.”

"Having witnessed AI's far-reaching influence across industries, our next goal is to integrate these capabilities into the domain of cyber risk management and empower digital businesses to not only comply but to outpace the rapidly evolving standards." Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Mikko Laaksonen adds.“We at Responsible Cyber have set out to help business leaders adapt swiftly to evolving regulatory requirements and emerging threats with a turnkey software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that allows for easy implementation and seamless integration with existing tech stacks.”

Across its different user modules, IMMUNE GRC delivers estimates of potential financial losses stemming from each identified cyber risk. Coupled with insights on the requisite insurance coverage, it recommends controls based on cost and Return on Investment (ROI), empowering businesses to make risk-informed, objectives-aligned decisions.

The combination of automated technology with expert human oversight has created a unified, strategic tool that helps organisations proactively address risks, maintain compliance, and achieve their business objectives while safeguarding their reputation and financial stability.

In order to address the difficulties most users have when first using GRC tools, Responsible Cyber has focused on providing comprehensive training sessions for users, including virtual walkthroughs, and one-on-one coaching sessions on demand to make the onboarding experience as seamless as possible.

Dr. Chelly goes on to say, "The space we're entering is a competitive one, there are a number of GRC software vying for attention, but what we have built is a product that we believe to be differentiated. IMMUNE GRC is as much for business as it is for IT – we are focused on helping organisations ensure that their risk management efforts are not siloed within IT but are integrated into the organisation's overall risk strategy."

The browser-based SaaS platform is launching in late October 2023, but you can get a live demo first-hand by visiting Responsible Cyber's booth (E11) at Cyber Security World Asia 2023 .