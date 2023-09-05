North American Outdoorsman Releases Annual Women's Issue - Jana Waller Cover Story

CAZENOVIA N.Y., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Specialty Media Group announces the publishing of the August issue of

North American Outdoorsman digital magazine. This issue features Jana Waller from Skullbound TV fame as the cover story talking about the rise of her career in the outdoor industry, and the influencers that shaped her career path, most importantly her dad. She talks about her desire to feel the excitement that hunts with her dad created, and ultimately this led her to bring this excitement to TV for all to share. Jana is an avid outdoorswoman and conservationist and works tirelessly to give veterans an opportunity to experience an expedition with her. Season 2022 of Skullbound TV Chronicles was devoted to veteran hunts.

Annual 2023 Women's Issue showcasing women in the Outdoor industry, content is written by women about women

Jana Waller - Outdoor Industry Pioneer

Read her story here: A Portrait of Grit and Grace in the Hunting and Outdoor Community

Dedicated Women's Issue

The issue theme is about Women in the Outdoor Industry, and how they are continuing to influence the landscape, legislation, gear, and opportunities for ladies to participate in greater numbers. Some highlighted stories include:



Carbon TV Update – interview with CEO Julie

McQueen

Fishing for Dinosaurs – a White Sturgeon trip for monster sized fish

Raising a Daughter to Love the Outdoors – one family's efforts to start early

How Mom's Can Keep Hunting Traditions Alive in the family

Gun Myths Regarding Women – how to overcome them in their selection of a gun

Mom's First Moose – a family hunt for a bull moose

Getting High on Bighorn Sheep – a mountain hunt for one of North America's toughest animals

Alone But Not Lonely – one women's trip into the wilderness with just some basic items

Profile of Vicky Cianciarulo – one of the true pioneers in the outdoor world

Bias That Comes from Being a Female Hunter – one young women's experience overcoming it

Guns for Girls – a rundown on guns specially designed for women The Complete Hunter – a young Women's perspective on mastering the skills to hunt effectively

Adventure stories, tips and tricks, gear reviews, cooking, and more...

The issue also has adventure stories with expert tips on hunts for white tail deer, turkeys, geese, and other Big Game animals. Plus, how to use planning skills and new technologies to improve your chances of success, and highlighting success stories of hunters who harvested huge bucks, including some tips and techniques they used to ensure success. The gear reviews and new product releases have links to visit web sites for more information or purchase of the newest available gear. The food section covers preparing your harvest to enjoy at your table, as well as hosting many other wild game recipes.

