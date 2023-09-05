Dymax 9771 Conformal Coating Receives Mil-I-46058C Certification For Printed Circuit Board Assemblies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dymax 9771 conformal coating is designed for satellite, spacecraft, and critical PCB assembly applications.
Added to the Defense Logistics Agency Qualified Products List (QPL)
TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Torrington, Connecticut – September 5, 2023... Dymax , a leading manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, is pleased to announce that their ground-breaking conformal coating, 9771 , has completed the rigorqualification testing for Military Specification MIL-I-46058C. This UL94V0 and UL746E recognized dual-cure coating has also been approved to the IPC-CC-830B standard and fully complies with RoHS2 Directives 2015/863/EU.
The MIL-I-46058C standard establishes conformal coating compliance requirements and evaluates them to an extensive list of properties, including curing time and temperature, material thickness, moisture resistance, funresistance, insulation resistance, flexibility, hydrolytic stability, and flame resistance. 9771 is now listed in the DOD QPL (Qualified Products Listing) database so military manufacturers know it is approved.
Along with this important recognition, 9771 coating passes NLow Outgassing ASTM E595 specification for cleaner PCBs during extreme conditions and meets low-ionic content compliance with Mil-Std 883 Method 5011. Additionally, 9771 is NMAPTIS listed and assigned material number 09841, so suppliers searching for low-outgassing coatings can easily find it in the database.
Dymax 9771 conformal coating is 100% solids with a blue fluorescing tracer. This high-performance, dual-cure reworkable conformal coating cures with UV/Visible light and moisture in shadow areas.
About Dymax
Dymax develops innovative light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense, medical device, and consumer and automotive electronics.
Cindy Gallagher
Dymax
+1 860-482-1010
emailhere
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107009789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.