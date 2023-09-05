Roofing Adhesives Market Soars To Us$16 Billion With Impressive 9.2% Cagr By 2033: Fact.Mr Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Roofing Adhesives Market is projected to reach a value of US$ 16 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Roofing adhesives find application in a diverse range of roofing activities, including tile adhesion and insulation installation. These adhesives are characterized by their strong bonding capabilities, flexibility in low temperatures, and durable sealing, as well as their ability to prevent bleeding, staining, and discoloration. While a handful of versatile options can be applied effectively across diverse materials like residential, sports, and non-residential roofing, specific categories of roofing necessitate distinct types of adhesive solutions.

These adhesives comply with paramount safety and environmental standards concerning emissions of CFCs, VOCs, and HCFCs. As emission regulations tighten, the roofing adhesives market is poised to experience accelerated growth in the coming years. The market for roofing adhesives is being driven by a changing trend toward renovation of existing structures because of a preference for aesthetic appearance and rising disposable income. Acrylic is used extensively in the production of UV light-resistant, waterborne, and heat-resistant adhesives.

By Resin Type By Technology By Substrate By Application

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Silicone Acrylic

Waterborne Solvent-borne

Concrete

Wood Ceramics

Residential Non-residential

Key Takeaways from Market Study





The global market for roofing adhesives is valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for roofing adhesives is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the global market is projected to reach US$ 16 billion.

The market in China is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific accounts for a share of 45% of the global market in 2023.

North America accounts for 32% share of the market in 2023.

Sales of roofing adhesives in the non-residential sector are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of polyurethane roofing adhesives are projected to increase at 10% CAGR through 2033. Sales of epoxy roofing adhesives are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2033.



“ The market is predicted to expand significantly as a result of the qualities that roofing adhesives offer, such as high-strength bonding, low-temperature flexibility, bleeding, staining, discoloration resistance, long-lasting sealing, and ease of application ,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the roofing adhesives market is marked by innovation, sustainability, and performance-driven strategies. Key players are not only striving to create advanced adhesives but also focusing on supporting customers with technical expertise.

As the construction industry continues to evolve and environmental concerns grow, the competitive dynamics of the roofing adhesives market are expected to be shaped by the ability to deliver superior products, sustainable solutions, and exceptional customer support.

March 2023: The Cleveland-based Garland Company, a manufacturer of multi-modified bitumen roofing systems, added Green-Lock PWhite to its line-up of high-performance Green-Lock Padhesives. The new white adhesive has the added advantage of serving as an alternative reflecting surface when combined with white marble aggregate.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 16 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9.2 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Key Companies Profiled





Fuller Company

3M

Ashland

Henkel AG & Company

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Derbigum Americas Inc.

SOPREMA Inc.

AXALTA

RPM International Sika AG

Why the United States is a Pivotal Market for Roofing Adhesive Manufacturers ?

In 2023, North America commands a substantial 32% share of the roofing adhesive market, with the United States emerging as a focal point in this regional landscape. The rapid ascension of the United States market can be attributed to the burgeoning residential and non-residential construction sectors, coupled with the growing disposable incomes among its populace. The upswing in construction activities stands out as a pivotal factor poised to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global roofing adhesives market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on resin type (polyurethane, epoxy, silicone, acrylic), technology (waterborne, solvent-borne), substrate (concrete, wood, ceramics), and application (residential, non-residential), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

