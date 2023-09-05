Russian Armed Aggression Affects Over 1,623 Children In Ukraine

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of September 5, 2023, according to the data from juvenile prosecutors, a total of 503 children were killed and over 1,120 received injuries of variseverity levels,” the report states.

These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the areas of hostilities, temporarily occupied and liberated areas.

Currently, most casualties were recorded in the Donetsk region (485), Kharkiv region (300), Kyiv region (129), Kherson region (124), Zaporizhzhia region (99), Mykolaiv region (97), Dnipropetrovsk region (96), Chernihiv region (71), and Luhansk region (67).

On September 3, 2023, an 11-year-old boy was injured in Russia's shelling of the Kherson region's Soniachne.

