Morocco obtains status of ‘Sectoral Dialogue Partner’ in ASEAN

(MENAFN) Morocco was given the status of “Sectoral Dialogue Partner” within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday.



The foreign ministers of the ASEAN nations formally accepted the step at their gathering in Jakarta, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry declared in a report.



Emphasizing that Morocco is the initial nation in North Africa to acquire this status, it stated that it boosts the nation’s situation as an exceptional speaker in the geopolitically as well as financially important faction.



The preparatory deal to give Morocco the status was stated in the 56th gathering of ASEAN Foreign Ministers in July.



The nation can now attend ASEAN conferences and collaborate in some segments. This is frequently seen as the move ahead of total membership.



Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia as well as Laos are participants of ASEAN, which was established in 1967.



Norway, Brazil, Turkey, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates as well as Pakistan are "Sectoral Dialogue Partners" with the ASEAN alliance, which is the third biggest economy in Asia.

