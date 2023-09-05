Global Ai Economy Set To Exceed Usd 34 Trillion By 2027, Up From Usd 20 Trillion In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AiiA profiles Global AI Economy with financial metrics of corporations, investors, hubs, and projects.” - Global AI EcosystemLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind open-source, decentralized and non-profit AI knowledge, analytics and community building platform, the Global AI Ecosystem was launched today with the support of AI Industry Analytics (AiiA) and Deep Knowledge Group. The platform seeks to establish itself as the go-to democratized and universally-accessible environment for interaction, collaboration, discussion, content sharing and knowledge generation for the global AI community.
Among its initial scope of features is the Global AI Ecosystem IT-Platform, which provides interactive, searchable and filterable databases and profiles of 50,000 companies, 20,000 investors, 2,500 R&D hubs, and 300 government entities. This release also includes a range of interactive and static mindmaps designed to give users access to a comprehensive view of the entire AI Industry ecosystem based on AI applications sectors and regional distribution.
Other features and components available at the time of launch include:
● A comprehensive open-source AI Knowledge Hub, containing filterable and searchable databases and libraries of the newest AI tools, APIs, educational courses and resources, media channels, books, conferences and communities.
● An interactive AI Leaders Database, presenting filterable and searchable profiles of 2,000 major thought-leaders and AI specialists, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and policy-makers from around the world.
● Real-time AI news feeds and media digests, bringing the most recent news and top media stories on AI to one centralized environment.
● An ever-growing community infrastructure where users can create their own accounts, and participate in content sharing and collective knowledge generation, discussions and collaborations.
● AI Ecosystem Professional Club , which delivers handpicked AI industry news, updates, and a community platform where users can use cutting-edge engagement tools to connect with like-minded professionals. For a nominal fee (proceeds of which will be used for further platform development), club members can augment their professional growth, enhance their networks and stay ahead of the technological curve with curated access to the latest AI news, tools and developments.
The platform was developed with the support of AI Industry Analytics (AiiA), an end-to-end specialized solution for AI industry market intelligence and strategic insights, combining the power of deep analytics and industry monitoring with machine learning algorithms and advanced techniques to provide unparalleled recommendations in real time. As a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, AiiA uses sophisticated approaches for mapping, comprehensive analysis and long-term forecasting of all domains within the AI industry, including science, technology, investment, finance and policy.
AiiA also provided support and resources for the development of Philanthropy.International, an open-source, decentralized and non-profit knowledge, community and impact-matching platform for the Global Philanthropy Ecosystem. AiiA plans to assist Philanthropy.International in its prioritization of Techno-Philanthropy project, and to help it build a functional bridge with the Global AI Ecosystem platform. The philanthropy industry was chosen as the first sector to apply AiiA's industry ecosystem mapping capabilities due to AI's tremendpotential to maximize social impact, efficiency, transparency and accountability.
Launched with the support of AI Industry Analytics and Deep Knowledge Group, the Global AI Ecosystem now seeks to engage with an expanded scope of partners, supporters and collaborators to drive the development of new features and ongoing expansions, in line with its mandate to serve as the go-to democratized and universally-accessible environment for community building, collaboration, knowledge generation and insight sharing within the global AI community.
About Global AI Ecosystem
Global AI Ecosystem is an innovative, open-access platform designed to foster knowledge and collaboration within the AI Industry. Providing access to advanced analytics, open-source libraries, interactive mindmaps, and community building infrastructure, its aim is to promote efficient cooperation and discussion among a variety of stakeholders, including companies, investors, non-profits, academic labs, R&D hubs, governmental bodies, and policy makers in the international AI community.
About AI Industry Analytics (AiiA)
AI Industry Analytics is an end-to-end specialized solution for AI industry market intelligence and strategic insights, combining the power of deep analytics and industry monitoring with machine learning algorithms and advanced techniques to provide unparalleled recommendations in real time. As a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, AiiA uses sophisticated approaches for mapping, comprehensive analysis and long-term forecasting of all domains within the AI industry, including science, technology, investment, finance and policy.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is a data-driven consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, BioTech, Pharma, FinTech, GovTech, SpaceTech, FemTech, Data Science, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, consulting, media, philanthropy and more.
