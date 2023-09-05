Dean Of Georgetown Hosts Discussion On Leadership, Art Making, And Future Pedagogies

Doha, Qatar: The dean of Qatar Foundation partner Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), Dr. Safwan Masri, hosted a public talk titled“Leadership, Art Making, and Future Pedagogies” featuring Dr. Carol Becker about her time as dean of two leading art schools: Columbia University School of the Arts and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

The event, held at the Fire Station, Doha's leading contemporary art space, offered innovative insights into the potential for art-based methodologies to inspire leadership traits such as adaptability and courage in the face of uncertainty.

In a discussion hosted by the dean of GU-Q, Dr. Safwan Masri, Professor Carol Becker shared her perspectives on how the values of risk, experimentation, and intuition inherent in art making could transcend disciplines and enrich everyday life.

“Dr. Carol Becker of Columbia's School of the Arts, is an outstanding academic, dean, teacher, and writer, whose main interests and passions meet at the crossroads of art, education, and social engagement. Her concept of blending art education with community support is particularly well aligned with the vision of Qatar's leadership and the innovative projects espoused by H E Sheikha Mayassa. It's an honour to have her at GU-Q interacting with our community this week.”

The public talk was held following the opening of the“The Present: The Future Of The Past” exhibition at Fire Station showcasing the works of 31 artists who have been part of the Artist in Residence program.

Carol Becker received her PhD in English and American Literature from the University of California, San Diego. The author of numerarticles and books, she is a leading cultural commentator on issues ranging from art education and South African art and politics, to American cultural history, and art and social responsibility. She works closely with the World Economic Forum's program on art, culture, and leadership.