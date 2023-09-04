Five Russian Soldiers Captured In Ukraine's South Over Past 24 Hours

That's according to Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria Grouping, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"In the last day, five Russian occupiers surrendered. And in total, over the last three days, we recorded 12 such cases," he said.

According to Shtupun, the prisoners of war tell which units are arriving and are already deployed in the south of Ukraine. He noted that the captured Russian soldiers "have not a very good opinion" about their comrades' morale.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 19 Russian invaders were captured on the Luhansk axis thanks to snipers with Ukraine's Special Operations Forces.