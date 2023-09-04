Five Russian Soldiers Captured In Ukraine's South Over Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past three days, 12 Russian invaders surrendered to Ukraine's troops in the Tavria operational zone in southern Ukraine.
That's according to Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria Grouping, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.
"In the last day, five Russian occupiers surrendered. And in total, over the last three days, we recorded 12 such cases," he said. Read also: Overnight, Ukrainian air defense shoots down 23 kamikaze drones in south ern, eastern Ukraine
According to Shtupun, the prisoners of war tell which units are arriving and are already deployed in the south of Ukraine. He noted that the captured Russian soldiers "have not a very good opinion" about their comrades' morale.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 19 Russian invaders were captured on the Luhansk axis thanks to snipers with Ukraine's Special Operations Forces.
MENAFN04092023000193011044ID1107005557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.