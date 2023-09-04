Defense Forces Eliminate Three Russian Tank Battalions In One Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated nearly 4,000 occupiers last week, from August 28 to September 3.
That's according to the Military Media Center , Ukrinform reports.
“Over the past week, the following were eliminated: personnel - 3,810 (nearly 8 battalions); tanks - 80 (about 3 tank battalions); armored combat vehicles - 101 (about 3 motorized rifle battalions); artillery units - 186 (around 10 artillery divisions); missiles - 322,” the report says. Read also: Ukrainian defense forces already liberated 47 sq km near Bakhmut
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 4, the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 23 enemy attack UAVs in the south and east of Ukraine.
Photo: General Staff
