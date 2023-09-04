Defense Forces Eliminate Three Russian Tank Battalions In One Week

That's according to the Military Media Center , Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past week, the following were eliminated: personnel - 3,810 (nearly 8 battalions); tanks - 80 (about 3 tank battalions); armored combat vehicles - 101 (about 3 motorized rifle battalions); artillery units - 186 (around 10 artillery divisions); missiles - 322,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 4, the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 23 enemy attack UAVs in the south and east of Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff