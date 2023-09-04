Seoul Art Week Is Set To Be Busier Than Ever-Here Are 5 Exhibitions You Won't Want To Miss

In sum, the packed event list can be seen as a vote of confidence for the market in South Korea despite recent reports of sales decline . Besides openings at commercial galleries, top international auction houses are staging large-scale exhibitions that are not to miss. Christie's is teaming up with Hyundai Card (a credit card company of Hyundai Motor Group) to stage“Heads On: Basquiat & Warhol ,” a $150 million spectacle of works by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.

For its part, Sotheby's will be presenting“Love in Paradise ,” an exhibition that unites Banksy and Keith Haring, featuring the South Korean public debut of Banksy's famed shredded artwork . And Phillips has assembled works by more than 30 artists from around the world, including up-and-coming artists and blue chip names, for the selling exhibition“Briefly Gorgeous” at Songwon Art Center.

Those who are keen on discovering Korean talents should check out shows staged by the art world arms of the fashion giants Prada and Hermes , which will each be presenting Korean artists, or head to the MMCA and Songeun Art and Cultural Foundation , which are respectively staging group exhibitions of Korean contemporary art.

We sifted through the long lists of shows and events and plucked out five exhibitions that deserve your attention.

Kim Beom, Swan (2004). Courtesy Leeum Museum of Art. c Kim Beom.

The opening of Kim Beom's show at Leeum in July was met with great expectations; the exhibition is the first major solo presentation of the artist in 13 years, despite the fact that the 60-year-old is championed as one of the most important Korean contemporary artists. The presentation includes quirky installations and conceptual pieces spanning three decades of Kim's creative output.

Kangja Jung:“Dear Dream, Fantasy, and Challenge”

Arario Museum

Through September 10





Installation view of Kangja Jung:“Dear Dream, Fantasy, and Challenge” c 2023 ARARIO MUSEUM.

When Kangja Jung first emerged in the Korean art scene with her 1968 performance, , she was dismissed by critics. Jung persevered, becoming a pioneer who was well ahead of her time and who is now recognized as the first known feminist nude performer in South Korea.

As a member of the Korean Young Artists Association Exhibition, she was also at the forefront of the country's avant-garde art movement before she relocated to Singapore with her family in 1970, effectively vanishing from the Korean art scene for over a decade. Upon returning to Korea in 1981, she focused on painting, transcending her critical spirit onto canvas. This exhibition explores Jung's journey via archival materials, paintings, and batik works made in the 1970s and '80s.

Suh Yongsun:“My Name is Red”

Art Sonje Center

Through October 22





Suh Yongsun, Lying on the Sea (2012). Courtesy the artist and Art Sonje Center.

Born in Seoul in 1951, Suh Yongsun studied painting and is highly regarded in the South Korean art world for his depiction of“human existence,” with his works that often reference historical events or characters with signature broad brushstrokes, bold colors, and rough texture. The aesthetics of his work, which brings together a traditional Korean style with European influences, has set him apart from the popular trend of minimalism in the country.

Lawrence Weiner:“Under the Sun”

Amorepacific Museum of Art

Through January 28, 2024





Lawrence Weiner, SMASHED TO PIECES (IN THE STILL OF THE NIGHT) (1976). Courtesy Pace Gallery.

“Under the Sun” marks the artist's Asian debut and the first expansive solo institutional show after his death in 2021. The show at Amorepacific Museum of Art features 47 text-based sculptures juxtaposed against the institution's Korean art collection, with an aim to create a new visual dialogue.

Also on view are edition works, drawings, posters, and video by Weiner, as well as acclaimed early works from the 1970s, such as (1971) and (1972). Pace Gallery has recently announced that it now represents the artist's estate in Asia-Weiner's work will be shown at the gallery's booth at Frieze Seoul.

Kim Kulim:“Kim Kulim”

MMCA

Through February 12





Kim Kulim, Civilization, Woman, Money, film 1969, video 1969-2016, single-channel video, color, sound, 22 min. 10 sec. MMCA collection.

The solo exhibition of Kim Kulim brings together the artist's expansive body of work from the 1950s to today. Dubbed the founding father of Korean multimedia art, Kim's paintings from the 1960s, made in the wake of the Korean War, as well as his performances and installations made in decade that followed, have become key reference points in Korean art history. A total of 230 works and 60 pieces of archival materials are included in this career-spanning show.

More Trending Stories:

U.K. Authorities Are Ready to Charge Seven Suspects Over the 2019 Theft of Maurizio Cattelan's Gold Toilet Sculpture

China Joins a Growing Number of Nations Demanding the British Museum Restitute Artifacts From Its Collection in the Wake of Widespread Thefts

Banksy's Blockbuster Show in Glasgow Attracted Record Crowds-and the Artist Wants You to Decide Where It Should Travel Next

Here's How Much Money U.S. Museum Directors Make-But a Growing Backlash Could Soon Change That

For the Right Price, Guests at a Luxury Retreat in Egypt Can Help Archaeologists Dig for Cleopatra's Long-Lost Tomb

An 1837 Portrait of an Enslaved Child, Obscured by Overpainting for a Century, Has Been Restored and Acquired by the Met

New Court Filings Show the Magnitude of Claims Being Made Against Disgraced Art Advisor LSchiff

Outgoing British Museum Director Hartwig Fischer Speaks Out for the First Time About the Thefts That Took Place Under His Watch