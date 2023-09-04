Local Handicraft Of Mewat Region On Display At G20 Sherpa Meet

Gurugram, Sept 4 (KNN) The G20 Sherpa meeting which commenced on Sunday is showcasing a glimpse of the local art form of Mewat region for foreign delegates in Haryana.

The fourth and the final meeting will continue till 7 September at ITC Grand Bharat in Nuh.







Special stalls of changeri, the intricately woven multi-coloured baskets, and gudris (small handmade rugs) would be installed at the venue, reported The Tribune.

The handicraft of Mewat region made from wheat straw has been practiced by Mewati women for centuries, but has failed to get due recognition.

The baskets made by local women, working in self-help groups, have found many patrons and have even bagged international orders.

Other than changeri, the traditional gudris are put up on display and sale. The gudris are oversheets made from joining colourful rags. These waste to wonder product is traditional art form in Haryana where women utilise torn clothes to make these oversheets. The artisans have also brought traditional daris and mats.

The state government is ensuring that the foreign delegates get a slice of Mewat's culture. The menu for state dinner on September 4 has been specially designed for same. The menu includes Mewati Murg, a local delicacy.

(KNN Bureau)