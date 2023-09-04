Zayed University’s Board of Trustees Holds Inaugural Meeting, Engages with Faculty, Staff, Students and Alumni

(MENAFN- Manara Global) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 04 September 2023: The Zayed University Board of Trustees commenced its inaugural session this week at the Abu Dhabi campus, ushering in a new era of collaborative leadership. Alongside the board meeting, trustees engaged with Zayed University’s community of faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui welcomed the new members and reiterated the vital responsibility the board has in setting the university's strategic direction within the UAE’s higher education landscape and aligning it with national priorities and ambitions. During the course of the meeting, Rima Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, who serves as a Member of the Board of Trustees and holds the position of Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority in Abu Dhabi, was duly appointed to assume the role of Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees. Dr Michael Allen, Provost and Acting Vice President at Zayed University, offered a comprehensive overview of the university’s programs, initiatives, and strategic aspiration.

Commenting on the meeting, Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrui, the Minister of Community Development, underscored the collective importance of the Board's engagement, stating: “Zayed University holds a distinguished status as one of the region's leading academic institutions, and it is both a privilege and a responsibility for the board to assume its role in this context. Within the UAE, our universities serve as engines of economic and societal growth and hubs of innovative thought, aligning with our leadership's ambitious vision to provide the best education for our community of students.”

Her Excellency added “As a federal university with campuses in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Zayed University has an integral role in realizing these aspirations. The future achievements of the UAE are linked to the future success and prosperity of this University. This view is shared by all of my colleagues on the new Board of Trustees, and we all look forward to working together to cultivate a new generation of exceptionally capable graduates, who will make a significant contribution to the sustainable development and success of the UAE.”

After the meeting, the Board members engaged in informal yet highly inspiring discussions with Zayed University’s community of faculty, staff, students, and alumni. These interactions underscored the Board's commitment to fostering a strong connection with the university's stakeholders, shedding new light on ongoing initiatives, potential opportunities, and the shared path forward. Following these engagements, the Board embarked on a comprehensive campus tour.

The restructuring of Zayed University’s Board of Trustees was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in July, with the new Chair and the members serving a renewable term of five years.

The new board members bring forth a diverse range of expertise, including His Excellency Rashed Saeed Al Ameri, Undersecretary of the Government Affairs Division, Presidential Court, Mr. Rabih Abouchakra, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office, at the Presidential Court, Mrs. Mira Omar Al Futtaim, Chairperson of the Al Futtaim Emiratisation Council, Mr. Badr Abdulhamid Jafar, CEO Crescent Enterprises, and HE Dr. Muna Juma Al Bahar, Advisor at the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, the board includes Emeritus Prof. Robert John Whelan - Higher Education Consultant, Dr. Christiane Mueck, Senior Advisor for Human Capital Development, and Deenah Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Founder of SXILL.





