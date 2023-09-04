Migratory Birds Flock To Aqaba With Over 100 Species Sighted

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Sept 4 (Petra) -- The skies of Aqaba have been bustling with activity this season as over 100 migratory bird species made their way into Jordan.
Among these are three rare species that have delighted bird enthusiasts, converging in Aqaba for the first time ever before completing their long journey across the Kingdom.
It is a rare occurrence for the endangered lesser white-fronted goose, which is typically found breeding near the North Pole, to cross paths with the Egyptian goose, a species commonly found in the southern half of Africa. This meeting was documented in Ayla Oasis, despite the vast distance between their respective habitats and migration paths.
In 2011, the Egyptian goose was first recorded at the Aqaba Bird Observatory, and in 2018, the lesser white-fronted goose was also sighted.
Birdwatchers in Ayla Oasis could observe both species in the Ayla Feather Trail, a significant migratory bird attraction between Africa, Asia, and Europe.
A study conducted in partnership with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature to assess the impact of habitats in Ayla on bird attraction, provided technical advice on improving habitats based on environmental best practices. This enhanced Ayla's position in the tourism and environmental industries, attracted bird-watching enthusiasts, and contributed to promoting tourism in the area.
