Academy Of Vedic Vidya Opens New Career Avenues In Gig Economy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) One of the premier institutions at the forefront of Vedic science and occult knowledge, the Academy of Vedic Vidya (AVV) has emerged as a perfect platform for individuals to explore new career opportunities in the gig economy. At a time when the unprecedented pandemic has revamped the way of working, and there has been the emergence of several solopreneurs and self-employed individuals, the Academy of Vedic Vidya has become a lucrative alternative for those interested in seeking Vedic knowledge and getting professional success by leveraging it.
"The Academy of Vedic Vidya can be the one-stop solution for those seeking a career out of the traditional 9 to 5 jobs in the corporate hustle and bustle. Through our institution, students can dig deep into the ancient science of Veda and make their careers even brighter. Our courses empower students with pure knowledge and offer them the potential to earn up to 2 lakh per month upon successful completion of their courses. Having pursued our courses, students can earn money easily from the convenience of their home," stated Diksha Katyal, co-founder of the Academy of Vedic Vidya.
Established in October 2022, AVV has already provided training to approximately 1500 students. It has also facilitated the emergence of 500 self-reliant practitioners specializing in varifields such as Astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, Vastu, Tarot, and Pranic Healing. By accomplishing this, the academy has achieved the distinction of being India's pioneer in cultivating self-employment opportunities within the realm of Vedic sciences.
The diverse range of courses provided by the academy includes Basic Vedic Numerology, Advanced
Vedic Numerology, Tarot Card Reading, Basic Vedic Astrology, Advanced Vedic Astrology, Residential Vastu, Commercial Vastu, and Comprehensive Deep Dive course (Certified Financial Consultant using Numerology). The institution strives to preserve the rich historical and cultural roots of Vedic Science while making it relevant and accessible to modern audiences. Through contemporary teaching methodologies, including online courses and workshops, the academy seeks to illuminate the timeless relevance of Vedic Science and occult knowledge, empowering individuals to lead enriched and balanced lives.
About the Academy of Vedic Vidya
The Academy of Vedic Vidya is a specialized institution that empowers students with the wisdom of Vedic science and occult knowledge. Through comprehensive online courses and workshops, we preserve ancient traditions while making them accessible and relevant in the modern world. Our vision is to revolutionize the perception of Vedic Science globally, creating a network of knowledgeable practitioners who positively impact individuals' lives.
