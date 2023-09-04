Bridge Bearings Market Is Foreseen To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.8% By 2028 X Herald

Bridge bearings are components of bridges which act as a resting surface between the bridge deck and the bridge pier or beam. The ability to safeguard transportation infrastructure from thermal stresses and seismic effects along with the economical price are some of the fuelling factors driving the demand for bridge bearings. The market is foreseen to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value. The global bridge bearings market is projected to expand ~1.5 times to cross US$ 930 Mn mark by the end of the forecast duration (2018-2028).

Elastomeric Bridge Bearings Set to Experience Robust Growth

Low costs associated with the installation of elastomeric bridge bearings along with the exceptional elasticity and improved reliability against seismic forces are the prime factors responsible for the considerable growth of elastomeric bridge bearings segment.

Among elastomeric bearings, plain or laminated neoprene elastomeric bridge bearings are in demand as neoprene rubber has high temperature resistance.

The Elastomeric Bridge bearing segment is foreseen to account for ~37% of the overall incremental opportunity. The segment is projected to expand ~1.7 times by the end of the forecast period. On the other hand, pot bearing and sliding plate bearing are estimated to collectively account for nearly 38% value share by the end of 2028.

Key Segments of the Bridge Bearings Market

Fact.MR's study on the bridge bearings market offers information classified into three important segments: design, material and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related with these categories.