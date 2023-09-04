Bridge Bearings Market Is Foreseen To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.8% By 2028 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Bridge bearings are components of bridges which act as a resting surface between the bridge deck and the bridge pier or beam. The ability to safeguard transportation infrastructure from thermal stresses and seismic effects along with the economical price are some of the fuelling factors driving the demand for bridge bearings. The market is foreseen to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of value. The global bridge bearings market is projected to expand ~1.5 times to cross US$ 930 Mn mark by the end of the forecast duration (2018-2028).
The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Bridge Bearings Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.
Download a Sample Copy of This Report : –
Elastomeric Bridge Bearings Set to Experience Robust Growth
Low costs associated with the installation of elastomeric bridge bearings along with the exceptional elasticity and improved reliability against seismic forces are the prime factors responsible for the considerable growth of elastomeric bridge bearings segment.
Among elastomeric bearings, plain or laminated neoprene elastomeric bridge bearings are in demand as neoprene rubber has high temperature resistance.
The Elastomeric Bridge bearing segment is foreseen to account for ~37% of the overall incremental opportunity. The segment is projected to expand ~1.7 times by the end of the forecast period. On the other hand, pot bearing and sliding plate bearing are estimated to collectively account for nearly 38% value share by the end of 2028.
Key Segments of the Bridge Bearings Market
Fact.MR's study on the bridge bearings market offers information classified into three important segments: design, material and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related with these categories.
| Design
|
Elastomeric Bearing Pot Bearing Sliding Plate Bearing Roller Bearing Spherical Bearing Disc Bearing Others (Rocker bearing, etc.)
| Material
|
| Region
|
North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe SEA & Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) China Japan
Product Innovation, Key Market T
The dynamic nature of construction industry and global infrastructural development are forcing the Industry leaders to cater to the growing demand. In order to do so, the prominent players are focusing on contracts along with the product launches.
For instance, In July 2017, Trelleborg's engineered products operation secured a contract to supply elastomeric bearings for Statoil's Johan Sverdrup oil field. Some of the other prominent players operating in the global bridge bearing market are Granor Rubber & Engineering Pty.
FreyssLimited, Epic Polymer Systems Corp., KantaFlex (India) Private Limited, Canam Group Inc., Gumba GmbH & Co. KG, and Ekspan Limited among others. Product enhancement by effective integration of latest design, technology and workflow is mutually foreseen to leverage the reliability of bridge bearings over the forecast period.
Customize this report for your specific research solution:
Contact:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E Mail :
MENAFN04092023004660010643ID1107002902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.