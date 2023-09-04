Ashghal Completes Two Phases Of Infrastructure Development In South Al Meshaf

Doha, Qatar: ​​The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has announced the completion of packages 1 and 3 of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project for Citizens' Subdivisions in South Al Meshaf, implemented in accordance with Ashghal's plan to provide an integrated infrastructure to allow citizens build their homes on their dedicated land plots.

Eng. Ahmed Al Obaidly, Ashghal's Head of South Areas' Section at the Roads Projects Department, confirmed that the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project for Citizens' Subdivisions in South Al Meshaf is one of the projects implemented by the Authority in Al Wakra Municipality, and aims to accommodate the area's growing population.

The project includes 6 packages which are expected to serve a total of 4,358 residential plots. Packages 1 and 3 have been completed, whereas Packages 4, 7, 8 and 9 are under implementation.

Eng. Hamad Al-Mejaba, Project Manager, explained that Package 1 provides services for 108 residential plots, through implementing around 7.5 km of roads and 15 km of shared pedestrian and cycling paths, in addition to implementing beautification and afforestation works on an area of 8.3 square metres, upgrading lighting systems, installing 245 lighting poles and providing 1,112 car parking lots.

The project works also included the construction of approximately 16.2 km of drainage networks, 17.3 km of rainwater and groundwater drainage network, in addition to the implementation of a 3 km-long treated water network.

Package 3, which serves 391 residential plots, included the construction and paving of 9.6 km of roads and 18 km of shared pedestrian and cycle paths, the implementation of beautification works on an area covering 11.2 thousand square metres and the planting of 138 trees, in addition to the installation of 273 lighting poles and 1,333 car parking lots.

This package also included the implementation of infrastructure works consisting of 9.5 km drainage networks, 11.7 km long rainwater and groundwater drainage networks, along with 7.7 km of treated water network pipelines. Additionally, Package 3 also included the construction of a pumping station serving the South Al Meshaf area.

All packages of the South Al Meshaf development project are part of Ashghal's enhanced contracts, which adopt the principles of effective implementation (LEAN) to ensure proper planning for each stage of the project, in addition to enhancing communication with residents in the area and minimizing the impact of construction works.

The South Al Meshaf development project implements the Authority's strategy to promote local products, with local components making up about 75% of the total materials and components used in the project, including drainage and water pipes, lighting poles and lamps, traffic signal poles and other elements that were previously imported from foreign countries.​​