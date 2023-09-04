Three Civilians Injured As Russian Forces Shell Zaporizhzhia Region

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that 30 settlements came under attack. As many as 31 reports were received about damage caused to residential buildings, farm buildings and infrastructure facilities.

"A 51-year-old woman was injured by an airstrike on Orikhiv. In addition, as a result of shelling of Mala Tokmachka, a family was injured - a 68-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man. The injured were taken to medical facilities," the post says.

In the past 24 hours, 104 attacks have been recorded: the enemy launched a missile attack on Verkhnia Tersa, hit Chervone and Stepove using MLRS, and fired six shells at Orikhiv, carried out UAV attacks on Shcherbaky, Charivne, Olhivske, and Piatykhatky.

In addition, Russian forces fired 88 artillery shells at Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Pavlivka, Zatyshshia, Levadne, Bilohirya, Piatykhatky, Plavni, Lobkove, Stepnohirsk and other frontline towns and villages.

As reported, due to an increase in the number of shelling attacks and a deterioration of the security situation, the mandatory evacuation of families with children was announced in five communities of Zaporizhzhia region.