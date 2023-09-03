Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair Ends In Berlin

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The three-day Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair, organized by the Arab Cultural House (Al Diwan) of the Embassy of Qatar in Berlin, concluded Sunday with the participation of 66 publishing houses from variArab and foreign countries.
During the fair, a debate on the topic of paper and e-books was held, followed by a panel discussion and presentation of the German version of a book by HE Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari on the North-South relationships.
