Maqam Launches New Project In New Capital With Egp 500M Sales Target

Sherif Salem, the chairperson of Maqam for Urban Development, said that the project is self-financed, and that the company aims to expand its portfolio by launching new projects in the near future. He added that the company is currently negotiating a residential project in the New Capital and a tourist project in the North Coast.

Osama El Gendy, the chief sales officer at Maqam for Urban Development, stated that the project is located in the MU46 area in the Downtown district of the New Capital. The project covers an area of 2,400 sqm and consists of 13 floors. It offers commercial and administrative units, with a total of 32 and 157 units respectively.

Ahmed Hussein, the chief marketing officer at Maqam for Urban Development, said that the company has contracted with Dar Al Mimar Group (DMA) as the project consultant. He added that the company started the construction work in January 2021, before the official launch of the project. He also said that the delivery of the project is planned for January 2026.