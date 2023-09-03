Aodc Supports Imrec To Execute Medical Research Program In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Sep. 3 (Petra) - Ayla Oasis Development Company (AODC) announced its support for the researcher training program at the International Medical Research Center (iMReC) in Aqaba, which would contribute to helping researchers, students and technicians to design and implement scientific research and testing operations.
This AODC support aims to enhance students' capabilities and refine skills of laboratory technicians, postgraduate and undergraduate beneficiaries to conduct applied research and tests in medical and biological research fields, according to the company statement released on Sunday.
This assistance also aims to provide the necessary infrastructure to support applied scientific research in Aqaba at the national level, and enhance iMReC's potential and capabilities as one of the first research institutions in Aqaba in this sector.
AODC CEO, Sahel Dudin, noted importance of the scientific partnership with iMReC, stressing his company's "active" contribution to assist researchers specialized in variscientific fields, especially in the medical and biological sectors.
Dudin added that AODC move reflects its "institutional" vision and importance of benefiting local community, especially in the sectors of education, health and other basic services, he said.
The iMReC, a medical research and an innovation hub , located on the southern shore of the city of Aqaba, is affiliated to Swiss Health Care LLC, 2020), and houses high-tech equipment and laboratories necessary to conduct scientific research at the cellular and molecular levels in biology and medicine fields.
