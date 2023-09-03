Qatar Has Been An Auspicious Sign And A Trigger For My Coaching Career: Xavi

Xavi, a former Al-Sadd midfielder and coach, spoke warmly about Qatar's significance in his career, noting that it marked both the culmination of his footballing days and the inception of his coaching path.

"My time in Qatar is a cherished memory, encompassing a profound and gratifying experience on all fronts," Xavi shared, emphasizing the profound impact his time with Qatar's Al-Sadd club had on shaping his transition from a player to a coach.

"Qatar has always been an auspicisign as a trigger for my career as a coach," Xavi, former Al-Sadd midfielder and coach, stated on Friday during the reveal of his memorabilia.

Xavi's memorabilia, 'The Collectible', includes 150 high-end boxes and commemorate prominent milestones in his career both as a player and a coach with Spain's national team, Barcelona and Qatar's Al-Sadd club.

Designed by the Germany-based Ultimate Dropz, each box of the memorabilia opens a gateway for fans to immerse themselves in the nostalgia, relive the historic milestones of Barca, and deepen their connection with both Xavi and the club that holds a special place in their hearts.

Among the remarkable offerings in the memorabilia collection, a standout is the distinctive 1-1 card that pays tribute to Xavi's time in Qatar. The collection also features a pair of worn and signed shoes worn during the Amir Cup.

The Collectible represents part of the Xavi and Barca fans' unforgettable memories of their favorite footballers who witnessed the rise of the Tiki Taka generation.

Sports memorabilia collectors can enjoy the uniquely numbered high-quality brass plaques with black engraving, all in high-end boxes that include a real item signed by Xavi in the drop.

Among the tokens huddled within these boxes is a one-of-a-kind trading card paying homage to Xavi's remarkable LaLiga Championship Campaign of 2022/2023. This achievement, a pinnacle in his coaching career, is celebrated through carefully selected contents that encapsulate the essence of this journey. Four of the 150 boxes include a unique match-worn and signed memorabilia pieces, for example his finals match-worn boots as a professional football player from 2019.

Additionally, the collection boasts a total of 71 Double Book cards featuring Xavi during his tenure as a Barcelona player. Each of these meticulously crafted cards showcases a piece of his legacy, the match-worn shirt from his final La Liga appearance for FC Barcelona, an unforgettable match that unfolded at Camp Nou on the 23rd of May 2015 against Deportivo de La Coruña. Furthermore, within this assortment, fans will uncover a select quartet of Triple Book Patch Cards dedicated to this pivotal match. These exceptional cards encapsulate distinct elements, such as the iconic Barca logo patch or the 'Gracias Xavi' inscription – both symbols that adorned his final match-worn Barcelona jersey at the grounds of Camp Nou. These cards stand as tangible keepsakes, capturing the essence of a defining moment in Xavi's storied journey.