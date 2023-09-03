Air Defense Forces Destroy Russia's Strike And Reconnaissance Uav In Odesa Region

The Air Command South reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On September 2, 2023, the air defense forces and means of the Air Command South destroyed a Mohajer-6 reconnaissance and strike UAV in Odregion,” the command said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down an enemy drone over Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.