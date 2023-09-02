Ab Bank Signs Mou With Maldivian Airlines

To this effect, AB Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maldivian Airlines at the bank's head office in the capital recently.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, AB Bank Limited and Morshedul Alam Chakladar, Managing Director of Total Air Services Limited (of Maldivian Airlines in Bangladesh) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Other high officials from both organisations were also

present at the signing ceremony.