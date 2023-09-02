Ab Bank Signs Mou With Maldivian Airlines

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : AB Bank cardholders can now enjoy 0 per cent EMI facility up to six months on taking services from Maldivian Airlines.
To this effect, AB Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maldivian Airlines at the bank's head office in the capital recently.
Syed Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, AB Bank Limited and Morshedul Alam Chakladar, Managing Director of Total Air Services Limited (of Maldivian Airlines in Bangladesh) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Other high officials from both organisations were also
present at the signing ceremony.
MENAFN02092023000163011034ID1106997846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.