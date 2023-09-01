Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the State of Kuwait, arrived in Abu Dhabi today.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport, Sheikh Ahmad was received by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled welcomed Sheikh Ahmed and exchanged with him cordial talks that reflect the depth of brotherly bilateral ties between the two countries and their people.