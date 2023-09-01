Read-A-Thon: A Record Setting Reading Initiative By Room To Read India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Room to Read India, as part of its 'India Gets Reading'

flagship reading campaign, organised the

" READ-A-THON " event today on September 1, 2023 from 11 AM to 11:30 AM. READ-A-THON 2023 is an ambitirecord-setting attempt by Room to Read India, where the objective is to bring in a record number of participants in an in-person setting. The participants are organised to read at multiple locations across the 11 states where it has active intervention.





READ-A-THON 2023, India Gets Reading





After a very successful record setting attempt last year where Room to Read India brought together more than 170,000 stakeholders such as children, parents, communities, government bodies, donors, and other supporters, this year, the READ-A-THON 2023 focuses on encouraging an even bigger participation from stakeholders across Room to Read India intervention states.





Ms. Poornima Garg, Country Director, Room to Read India says ,“With the READ-A-THON initiative, Room to Read India reaffirms its commitment to nurturing children's reading habits. It's a unique day when we get children from across India to unite to read simultaneously at different locations, setting not just a reading record, but also exemplifying our limitless potential for learning and advancement."





Room to Read India intends to send out a strong message on the importance of reading with an aim to surpass the previrecord for the largest in-person participation for such an event. A reputable record-keeping organisation, India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records, is adjudicating this record setting feat.





The READ-A-THON presents a distinct opportunity for participants to come together across varischool locations, rallying for a shared purpose: Reading. This initiative further amplifies the India Gets Reading campaign, a Room to Read India endeavour that seeks to inspire numerstakeholders to participate and demonstrate their support towards cultivating a reading and learning environment for children.





About Room to Read

Room to Read India was established in 2003 and presently has programs in eleven states – Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.





Room to Read is a global organisation transforming the lives of millions of children in low-income communities by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Since 2000, Room to Read has benefited more than 39 million children across 23 low-income countries.



Learn more at .





Facebook:

Instagram: