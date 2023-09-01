Azerbaijan's Mod Notes Use Of Combat Drone By Armenian Armed Forces

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Armenian
armed forces have used a combat drone, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
Will be updated
MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106994934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.