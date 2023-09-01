Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day. Read Also
