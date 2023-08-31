Acer Empowers Young Computer Scientists At The International Olympiad In Informatics 2023

In collaboration with the Hungarian Ministry of Economic Development, the Acer laptops will be donated to local schools after the contest to continue supporting students and teachers in fostering a positive learning environment and stimulating innovation. Approximately 400 participants, including contestants and helpers, from 90 countries around the world are attending the IOI 2023.

Acer is committed to contributing toward social responsibilities with education as one of its key focuses. As a global technology company, Acer seeks to promote digital equity, and continue breaking the barriers between people and technology.

About Acer

